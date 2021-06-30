President Joe Biden told America he would bring back union jobs. Who knew he was talking about jobs for the former Soviet Union? The Canadian Keystone XL pipeline delivered energy to America in the most environmentally friendly way possible.
Now, ironically, that same energy is transported by large trucks — a much less environmentally friendly method.
This is a slap in the face to American workers when one considers that President Biden abandoned former President Donald Trump’s policy of blocking a Russian pipeline to Germany which enriches Putin and his buddies.
Why are Russian jobs more important than American jobs? Why are you enriching Russia after your colleagues have been demonizing them for the past five years? And, why are you allowing our NATO allies to enrich a regime that's led by someone you've called a murderer?
Vladimir Putin must be laughing at Biden — all the way to the bank.
Jane Moran
Gilchrist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.