My late husband, Eddie Johnson, loved Galveston and was inherently proud to represent District 1 on the Galveston City Council. Unfortunately, due to his untimely death, Eddie’s joy at serving the community that he loved was short-lived.
The constituents of District 1 truly deserve to be represented by someone who prioritizes their interests and well-being with honesty, integrity and commitment. Communication and cooperation are critical components of participation on city council. District 1 deserves a seat at the table as decisions are made, proposals are developed and policies are written. We need someone who has lived in the community, worked for the community and understands the community.
After careful consideration, I've found such an individual who has both the compassion and the energy to continue the legacy of my husband. I'm honored to endorse and support Sharon B. Lewis for District 1. I truly believe that she has the experience, the strength and the will to do what's right.
Lewis’ willingness to give her time and efforts to the residents of this community is a gift ,and I urge you to accept that gift and give her your vote to fulfill the seat formerly held by the late Eddie Johnson.
Bridgette Johnson
Galveston
