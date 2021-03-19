The Keystone XL Pipeline wasn't needed? So, it was shut down.
On Dec. 1, 2020, I paid $1.67 a gallon for gasoline. On March 17, I paid $2.60 a gallon at the same station. I saw $3 a gallon at some stations.
Thank you President Biden for your knowledgeable leadership.
Don Gartman
Texas City
Mr. Hartman! "Blackmail!" If you are a livid about high gas prices, wait a few more months to see what Red China, Russia, and North Korea are going to do! Remember this word, "BLACKMAIL!" It gonna get bad around here but I would not want to be in Hong Kong, or Tiwain's positions.
Correction**** Mr. Gartman,...not Hartman.
Gas prices are based largely on supply and demand. Typically, gas costs less during the winter months when drivers are less likely to be on the road. Similarly, prices tend to rise during the spring and summer months when more drivers are on the road.
The average price for gas in the USA in 2017 was from a low of $2.23 on Feb 6 to a high of $2.50 on April 24 .
The average price for gas in the USA.2018 was from a low of $2.63 on Feb 5 and a high of $2.96 on May 28.
The average price for gas in the USA.2019 was from a average low of $2.25 on Feb.4, to a high of $2.90 on May 6.
Trump had a low price of $2.23 to a high of $2.96 for a average price of gasoline in the USA.
2020 rate was not usual, so I did not include that year.
