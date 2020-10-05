After the deadliest school shooting in Texas, John Cornyn didn't reach out to the families. I've never been able to meet or speak with him. But I’ve met M.J. Hegar, and I know she's a servant leader who’ll stand with Texans.
Hegar understands what it means to be a gun violence survivor in Texas. And that means a lot to me. She's a mother and a veteran too, just like me. I trust her because of this; not John Cornyn.
Cornyn has repeatedly blocked measures like universal background checks that Texas families like mine support. He’s also held up the Violence Against Women Act, which helps survivors of domestic violence get the help they need — especially during the pandemic when reports of domestic violence are surging.
Cornyn has an A rating from the National Rifle Association, which is a huge red flag that shows he stands with the gun lobby, not Texans.
I trust Hegar to keep our families safe from senseless gun violence. She’ll fight for background checks, closing loopholes, ending open carry and reinvesting in gun violence research.
We need more moms, veterans and responsible gun owners representing us — M.J. Hegar is all three, and she’s got my support.
Rhonda Hart
Texas City
Sorry you missed him, Rhonda. Senator Cornyn was in Santa Fe the afternoon of May 18th, 2018 to speak with parents, law enforcement and school officials. The Senator introduced the RESPONSE Act (Restoring, Enhancing, Strengthening, and Promoting Our Nation’s Safety Efforts) as proposed legislation (S. 2690) - "To reduce mass violence, strengthen mental health collaboration in communities, improve school safety, and for other purposes."
Letter from John Cornyn:
On Friday [May 18, 2018], I traveled to Santa Fe, Texas after the horrific shooting this morning at Santa Fe High School. I was briefed by law enforcement and local officials on the investigation, including representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Education Association. Following the briefing I held a media availability, and excerpts of my remarks are below.
“We are all obviously heartbroken at the unexpected events of today.”
“After the Parkland shooting at the high school there, we all became aware that we needed to do more than just address mental health issues, but we needed to do that, we needed better collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
“We needed to figure out a way to mine information from social media postings where individuals literally advertise their intention to do something like this.”
“We thank all of the law enforcement officers and first responders who came to the aid here.”
“This young man planned on doing this for some time. He prepared for it. He advertised his intentions, but somehow slipped through the cracks.
“About 16 to 18 months ago, we also passed legislation called the Mental Health and Safe Communities Act, which is designed to help teachers and school counselors and parents communicate more about problematic students, students who are sending off all the wrong signals but nothing ever seems to quite happen.
“We don’t know exactly what the whole story is for this young man, but we do know this is a terrible tragedy and we’re all heartbroken at the result. But we need to continue to do everything we can to figure out how to stop these terrible events.”
