This issue has nothing to do with the renters or the mission of the renters at the property across from our beloved Garten Verein. It has everything to do with the preservation of our historically at-risk Galveston neighborhoods ("New zoning map left some properties 'nonconforming,'" The Daily News, Nov. 11, 2018).
To allow a commercial overlay — Planned United Development — on a residential — R-1— property across from the Garten Verein would introduce a malignant precedent to one of our most beautiful, historic, at-risk neighborhoods.
This precedent would spell disaster for the very fiber of historic preservation in Galveston.
The property in question is a rental. Rental. To be clear, it isn't the renters who would receive the PUD. It's the investors, an LLC, that owns the property. Don't let rhetoric from the renters cloud this issue. In no case should a rental property be granted a commercial overlay at the Garten Verein corner.
We have only to look at Austin and Dallas to see the complete and utter destruction of residential neighborhoods caused by PUD commercial overlays. Galveston historical preservationists have worked for decades to preserve our fragile, at-risk neighborhoods. This PUD would set precedent that could destroy all our preservationists have fought for.
Carol Ann Cowan
Galveston
