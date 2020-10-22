This letter is a hearty endorsement of David Collins for city council, District 3. He has worked tirelessly for the residents of his district in a thoroughly professional manner. He actually visits his residents to get their opinions on matters affecting us.
He innovated a regular news bulletin for us, beautifully and professionally designed, in which he informs us of issues pending before the council, weather and traffic updates likely to affect us, and decisions recently passed. I've lived in Houston, Austin and Denton and never had any councilperson provide me with anything this relevant and professional.
He has gotten street lights in our district and regularly checks for potholes. He routinely attends neighborhood events and business openings. He recognizes us on sight and is always willing to solicit our opinions. If we have concerns, he responds immediately. On one of his walks, he even took a picture of my pet hedgehog to share in his newsletter. I've been extremely impressed by his quality of service.
I voted for him and hope that everyone in District 3 will do the same. We could never have better representation.
Ruth Roberts
Galveston
