Unintended consequences. These people have had their lives ruined: Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Carter Page, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Bruce Ohr, Lennie Ohr, Christopher Wray, Jeff Sessions, Michael Hayden, Susan Rice, Sally Yates, David Laufman, Rick Gates, Mike Kortan, and to some extent, Donald Trump.
All because Hillary Clinton failed to win the election. Had she won, none of these people would have been exposed for all their unethical activities. We would all still believe that the FBI, Department of Justice, and CIA were all apolitical and protecting us from all evildoers. It's unnerving to discover they are in fact, the evildoers themselves.
To add insult to injury, we find that mainstream media is also in cahoots with the other "lettered" outfits. Let's hope that our country will continue to prosper under Trump's leadership and we will prevail in the long run.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.