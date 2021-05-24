I've been with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation for 15 years, and I'm thankful to have my mind, eyes and heart open to many things.
It all started with a phone call to Dr. Ronald V. Myers Sr. Once you connected with him, the phrase "All Things Juneteenth" takes on a truer meaning. Not only did Myers teach and believed the words — but it made you do the same.
The foundation connects not only Juneteenth in Texas but how all the trails lead to the understanding that none are free until we all are free.
Sam Collins III and I have talked about the great and powerful mural "Absolute Equality" in Galveston. The mural catches your eye as you're walking by and before you know it, you're educated and impressed with the artwork itself. It once again pointed out the wonderful things the foundation family is doing such as the mural and the carrying on the legacy and history of Juneteenth.
So, find out where your Juneteenth events are and other Juneteenth projects and join us in "All Things Juneteenth."
Lee H. Jordan
Midwest and state director
National Juneteenth Observance Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.