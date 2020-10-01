My name is Kenshara Cravens, and I'm the founder of Craving For A Change Foundation, which is a new nonprofit in the Texas City/La Marque area. We're a tax-exempt group that assists high-schoolers with transitioning to the next level of education. We work with each child to create an individualized plan.
We specialize in college applications, free applications for federal student aid, health care literacy, mental health and career exploration. We also have been providing an annual scholarship to La Marque High School students since 2017.
I have extensive experience with working with these first-generation college students, and as a first-generation college student myself, I was able to learn the ins and outs of the process, which promoted me to start the foundation. Our mission is to provide a change in our community by way of education, scholarship and support.
For more information, visit https://cravingforachangefoundation.com or call 832-735-0077.
Kenshara Cravens, founder
Craving For A Change Foundation
