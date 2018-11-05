In response to the letter by Alan Baezner ("Please deny zoning change in neighborhood," The Daily News, Oct. 25): It’s hardly a “zoning” change. The property is located at 2627 Avenue O, but actually fronts on 27th Street.
In well over a hundred years, there's never been a residential property on it. The current one story brick building, built in 1976 as a church, still looks from the outside about the same. The building was converted for educational use in 2002 under a Special Use Permit.
It would've needed a demolition and a rebuild to put a home there.
Current owner purchased the “school” under reasonable expectations that Artist Boat could lease and use it. They complied with all requests to improve its looks and privacy.
The Planned Unit Development would permit Artist Boat to continue to operate there. One cannot fairly depict this nonprofit as a commercial operation (it never rents kayaks), but it does need them to be ready to roll, with equipment, once out and in, and safe from theft.
Artist Boat's operations aren't noisy, its hours are normal, and the exterior is kept tidy.
Setting aside all the verbal history, surely a way can be found to let them continue to use 2627 Avenue O and do its good works.
Please ask all council members to vote "for" the PUD.
Mort Voller
Galveston
