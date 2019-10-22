Consider: "(He) (is) a very poor sleeper, only able to sleep for about three hours every night ..." "He (is) a megalomaniac, and an able one, with the prodigal extravagance of a true autocrat ..." "Anger provoke(s) him to violent outpourings of words ... He ... (starts) all manners of things, but (finds) it almost impossible to finish them ... The rumors about his sex life (are) startlingly varied."
Now, doesn't that sound just like Donald Trump? Well, yes, it does. However, this description by historian Michael Grant in the "Twelve Caesars," is about 1 of the 12, known as Caligula, AD 37-41. All 12 were autocrats, their eventual reigns set in motion by Julius Caesar when he "crossed the Rubicon" in 49 BC and overthrew the long-standing Roman Republic.
So, what's the point, you ask? The point is that history abounds with examples of autocracies from which we should have learned. Trump is an autocrat "wannabe." Like all autocrats he has surrounded himself with family, none qualified his fawning before the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un was palpable in their meetings.
Voters ... turn out the autocrats.
Edward B. Williams
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.