In support of the Juneteenth mural, "Absolute Equality," and the National Juneteenth holiday, the Association of African American Cultural Gardens applauds the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation for its tireless efforts and community resources over the years.
The association has hosted Juneteenth celebrations for over 12 years at our own cultural gardens in Cleveland, Ohio. The celebrations include a flag raising, proclamations, dancers, children’s workshops, oratorical contests, drumming, vendors and a community caravan.
We've adopted the foundation's motto, “All Things Juneteenth,” because our culture and history in America directly tie into Juneteenth. Partnering with the foundation took our celebration to another level. From obtaining signatures for a national holiday, supporting Opal’s Walk, Juneteenth 101 documents, Miss Juneteenth Pageant and participating in weekly technology workshops and national podcasts, we've increased our knowledge and passion toward the goal of making Juneteenth a national holiday.
We commend the leadership of President Steve Williams and Vice Chair, Director of Communications Deborah Evans for their invaluable expertise and resources. Many states have been able to make Juneteenth a state holiday because of their tireless support. With combined efforts of the beloved community, and from the foundation and association, we strive toward the goal of ratifying Juneteenth as a national holiday in 2021.
Beverly Lloyd
Cleveland, Ohio
