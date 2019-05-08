Letting promoters charge people to walk on The Strand has never made sense to me. Just because it’s been happening for years doesn’t make it legal. It’s apparent that large events are no longer needed or wanted downtown.
Mike Dean has argued that collecting money from everybody entering downtown helps restaurants and businesses. I’ve heard the opposite by many. Families and locals stay away from downtown during Mardi Gras because of the fees.
The Strand turns into a loud and raunchy place during Mardi Gras and the motorcycle rally.
If an event needs heavy security, it certainly doesn’t belong near residents. Any event with concerts, motorcycles and booths are misplaced in any downtown. ArtWalk is a good event style for the downtown. It’s free and attracts families.
Galveston would be better off without the mayhem that promoters generate.
Accommodating promoters by throwing out all rules and ordinances is nonsensical.
Selling off public streets to promoters that drop their festivals into the middle of a business district is unique to Galveston. Other cities use fairgrounds, the dog track, parking lots and beaches away from businesses. Galveston’s image needs work with new ordinances. Selling out the downtown to promoters should end.
Edward Salazar
Houston
