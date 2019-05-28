I want to thank the committee and community for the Black History Memorial at Sanders Park.
Since there is a historical marker in this area, can we please get this street repaired?
To drive down Fourth Street from Texas Avenue to Ninth street is a bumpy ride.
I'm hoping people come to visit the site.
Deborah Sandles
Texas City
