In response to Celia Padnos' commentary ("Let's compromise by partially closing beaches," The Daily News, April 11): I agree that there's plenty of space on the beach to maintain appropriate social distancing. However, people fail to do it.
We visited a couple of access spots on the West End two days before the beaches were closed. They were packed. We observed several groups of people who were sitting close together. It looked like your normal beach day. We also had observed people along the seawall, same issue.
If we have a partial opening, with limited access, that simply allows further crowding into the limited space.
There are still other options for being in nature to reduce stress. What is "potentially unhealthy for our community" would be to relax restrictions and increase the likelihood of virus transmission. We simply have to be willing to endure some temporary displeasure to help ensure our long-term welfare.
Keep the beaches closed.
Susan Cluff
Galveston
