Is anyone surprised that one day after The Daily News printed an unflattering article about the distribution of the COVID vaccine by the University of Texas Medical Branch that the supply of the vaccine to the medical branch is suspended ("As vaccine net widened, UTMB rushed to find recipients," The Daily News, Jan. 9-10)?
The Daily News hasn't just shot itself in the foot but has shot each resident of the county in the foot or heart maybe. Maybe the medical branch offered the vaccine to foundation members (explained), but they also vaccinated thousands of health care workers, 65 and older, high body mass index, cancer patients, patients with all types of health care problems, and the list goes on.
All of these doses of vaccine were distributed in an orderly and timely manner. No one was waiting in lines 10 miles long. No one waited for hours only to be turned away. Well, now Houston has our allowance of vaccine, and we're welcome to travel there to get vaccinated if supply is available.
Congratulations.
Tricia Albrecht
Texas City
(4) comments
Seriously? You're blaming this on the news article? Wow. I'd tell you what I think of that but then that horrible newspaper would delete my comment.
And furthermore, Houston is also cancelling vaccine appointments due to under supply. My 84 year old parents, both of whom are ill, had their shots postponed until further notice. So good luck with finding that magic supply place that's not a subject of any news article.
[lol]
The vaccines should be sent to the Health Department, not UTMB. All citizens should have a right to the vaccine, not just UTMB patients or whose doctor is affiliated with UTMB
