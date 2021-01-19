U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in a statement released after the votes said he didn’t believe Trump’s actions at a rally on the National Mall before the riot rose to the level of incitement.
Here's the definition of incitement: noun; the action of provoking unlawful behavior or urging someone to behave unlawfully.
Here's a usage example: "... this amounted to an incitement to commit murder."
Federal law on rebellion or insurrection states: "Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."
Clearly, Trump incited murder. He set the mob on foot to the Capitol. He called them to Washington with his big lie.
Kenneth Macpherson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.