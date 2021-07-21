I'm tired of Texas Democrats who fled the state to keep from doing the job they were elected to do being treated like heroes. They willfully walked off their job because they don't agree with the voting bill that was to come up for a vote.
Texas needs to call a special election to fill their seats.
If any of you walked off your job, would you have a job when you returned? No; and neither should they.
If this is to become standard procedure for our elected officials, Republicans need to leave D.C. to prevent a vote on the infrastructure bill.
This voting bill isn't racist. It applies to every race; white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, etc. They've deserted their constituents. Their constituents need to desert them.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
