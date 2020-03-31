I read with interest James LaCombe's article concerning the Galveston Independent School District's plan to illuminate various sports facilities each weekday as a so-called "beacon of hope" during these times of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic ("Galveston ISD to use stadium lights as 'beacon of hope,'" The Daily News, March 27).
I wonder if LaCombe thought to ask the school district what this policy was going to cost the now cash-strapped taxpayers in electricity costs? Right now, "all" public entities should be saving every penny they have for the hard times sure to come — instead of spending taxpayer funds on "feel good," half-baked ideas.
If Galveston residents are complying with the current "stay at home" and "social distancing" orders, they shouldn't be out and about to view the lights in any case, so what's the point?
Due to the inability of the district to properly manage taxpayer funds, it will be my responsibility to vote "no" on all of the upcoming bond proposals, and I encourage all taxpayers to do the same until the district can prove they can properly manage "our" money.
Joseph Nalle
Galveston
