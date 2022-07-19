I will miss my friend '911 Betty' Nelson Jul 19, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I lost a best friend this month. She worked over 25 years with the EMS here in League City. Her service was all volunteer.She received many awards and commendations and also received "Betty Nelson Day" by Mayor Pat Hallisey.Betty lived "love your neighbor as yourself." We traveled together to Branson, Missouri. We saw several plays and attended some concerts together.Our most rewarding was last year being able to go to the Andrea Bocelli concert together.There is nothing like having a best friend, and I will miss her.Elaine BlackLeague City Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the yearVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedSafety becomes concern after packed Fourth of July in GalvestonMortar-type firework suspected in Dickinson deathWilliams paid nearly $200K in severance for departureMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyMan charged in hit-and-run bicycle wreckMeeting this week to consider charges in woman's deathEquuSearch founder wins wrongful death suit against suspected killer Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) One day the right will come for your rights, too (120) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (107) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (94) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
