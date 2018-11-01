Lauren Webb missed an opportunity to inform citizens about the candidate she supports. Her column ("Vote Amanda Jamrock for HD-23," The Daily News, Oct. 30), instead, was used to tear down Mayes Middleton. But this is what the left does; they belittle their opponents when their candidate has nothing to offer. We learned little about his opponent.
I volunteered for Middleton during the primary, and most of the voters showing up acknowledged that he was in fact on their doorstep at some point, block walking himself. She begrudges the fact that Middleton can afford to promote his candidacy; this does not make him a “politician” — he's “blessed.”
Rarely in our lives do we meet someone who's purely good to the core, but Mayes is one of those people. He will serve his constituents well in the Texas House. I know that he has their best interests at heart. He will make us all proud to be Texans. I'm barely outside of his district, but I recognized a good person and whole-heartedly support him.
Vote for Mayes Middleton for Texas State House Representative. You will not be disappointed, I guarantee it.
Michelle M. Davis
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.