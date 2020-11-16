Those recently writing in favor of the Electoral College, who contend that the will of the people shouldn't be decided by a majority, need to look up the word majority.
They should also look up the definition of democracy and, especially, the word Orwellian. One vote in North Dakota equals five votes in California. That's an example of Orwellian.
These are the same folks who agree wholeheartedly with their favorite radio jock that two plus two equals five, the Earth is flat, and if you look over the edge of our flat Earth into the fire and brimstone you will see Nancy Pelosi ordering a double cheese pizza from Hillary’s Pizza Parlor.
Paul Boor
Galveston
"That's an example of Orwellian." No, it's not.[rolleyes]
The electoral college gives every American a voice in choosing a president. Using the popular vote would limit the choice to only citizens in the five or six biggest population states. The majority of states would be excluded.The founders wanted presidents elected by states not a majority living in big states.
