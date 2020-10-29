The measure of a man doesn't lie in degrees or political affiliations, but in actions taken in everyday life.
J. David Robertson is the best choice for District 2 on Galveston City Council.
Real-world experience, a love for this city, support for law enforcement and common sense are just a few of the things Robertson brings to the table.
Trust me. I’m a guidance counselor. Vote for Robertson.
Cheri Ustinoff
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.