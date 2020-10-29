The measure of a man doesn't lie in degrees or political affiliations, but in actions taken in everyday life.

J. David Robertson is the best choice for District 2 on Galveston City Council.

Real-world experience, a love for this city, support for law enforcement and common sense are just a few of the things Robertson brings to the table.

Trust me. I’m a guidance counselor. Vote for Robertson.

Cheri Ustinoff

Galveston

