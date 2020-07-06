In response to the letter by Joseph A. Pelto ("'Voter suppression' is the rallying cry of Democrats," The Daily News, July 3): Evidently, this guy doesn't read much about Republican voter suppression.
If he read the latest copy of "Will Your Vote Count" by Herma Percy, he would see that the Republican Party has been suppressing the minority vote ever since Vice President Andrew Johnson took over the presidency after the death of President Abraham Lincoln.
There have been countless accounts of gerrymandering and voter suppression in almost every former slave state since the Civil War came to an end.
I suggest that Pelto read a few history books that have not been written by the Republican Party.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(3) comments
Gerrymandering is done by both Democrats and Republicans. The Supreme Court ruled in RUCHO ET AL. v. COMMON CAUSE ET AL. "Partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts." North Carolina's congressional districts favor the Republican Party, and Maryland's congressional districts favor the Democrat Party.
George A. Laiacona Jr. is rather selective on past cases of voter suppression. In Fort Bend County, Texas:"The Jaybird Democratic Association was an all-white political organization formed in 1887 by young men to challenge and regain control of the county government from the biracial coalition of former white and black Republicans who had dominated the county Democratic party and county government since 1869. The Jaybird-Woodpecker War ended when the Jaybirds defeated the black-supported Woodpeckers in a battle in Richmond, Texas, the county seat of Fort Bend County, in August 1889. With support from Texas Governor Lawrence Ross and the Houston Light Guards (the first uniformed state militia company formed after the Civil War), a complete reorganization of county government resulted in the removal or resignation of all Woodpecker officials and the selection of Jaybirds or persons acceptable to the Jaybirds to fill those offices."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaybird%E2%80%93Woodpecker_War
Note the Needville Bluejays got their name from the Democrat Jaybirds.
Democrats claim that requiring a government issued photo ID card was "voter suppression". But when a government issued photo ID was required to get "COVID "Testing - crickets.
"A government issued form of identification will be required at the time of testing to verify residency."
https://www.gchd.org/about-us/news-and-events/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/where-can-i-be-tested
On the June 27 website:
Saturday, June 27 - Galveston
Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., Galveston
A photo ID is required.
