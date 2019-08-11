Thinking more with your heart is so simple. Try following where your heart takes you. Kindness goes a long ways. We all feel so much better when we do good for others.
There is always someone near you that needs something. Even one kind word can change someones day. If we want our country to be great we have to encourage others to think more with their heart.
The bigger the heart — the bigger the dream.
What matters is our heart toward others. It's then that God sees us and hears our prayers. God blesses us when we use our heart to help reach out to others.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
