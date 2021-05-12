We all know that Galveston wants and needs the cruise industry to start up as soon as possible.
Why don't the managers of all parts of that industry in Galveston stand up and dictate that all employees of any part of the cruise industry must be vaccinated (unless they have an approved medical excuse from a doctor) before they will be allowed to return to work in Galveston's cruise industry?
This type of action will display to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention how much Galveston wants the cruise industry to start up, and their seriousness in working with the country on this terrible problem.
Ed Fendell
League City
