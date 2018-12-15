American Legion Riders Post No. 89 in Texas City hosted a toy run Saturday to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston. Groups that participated were: Damaged Souls; Bay Area V-Twins; Purgatory; Voyagers, Santa Fe; Voyagers, League City; Bikers Against Bullying; Undefeated; Warriors; and Aztec.
Numerous businesses allowed placement of collection boxes: J P McNasty’s, Little Doggie Bar, American Legion Posts No. 89 and 291, Pop’s Place, Fish Spot, Mickey’s Marine, Back Porch, VFW Posts No. 8248 and 5400, Sunset Lounge, Beach Pub, The Saloon, Pit Stop, Ronnie’s Ice House, Daryl’s Place, Cruisers, Halls Bayou, Gator Jacks, Bayshore Grill & Billiards, Murphy’s on Main and 6, and Blue Room Bar.
Special thanks to: McDonald’s Texas City, Diamond Jim’s Saloon, Waters Edge, The Hitchcock Post, Oil Tanking, and Rich Huntley-Best Shirts 4 U.
The Riders presented an envelope to the Ronald McDonald House containing cash and gift cards.
Knowing it's a challenge to keep a long string of motorcycles together while navigating through traffic, the Texas City Police Dept. and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office escorted the run and did an outstanding job keeping all the riders safe.
Almost 100 riders delivered toys and supplies to the patients and their families.
Mike Buckley
Texas City
