I write to thank The Daily News for publishing many articles this year about our environment, and to Jordan Macha of the Bayou City Waterkeeper organization.
I was unaware of the 2014 Texas A&M University study about the woefully inadequate job our governmental entities, e.g. the Corps of Engineers, to mitigate the loss of natural resources or protect it in the first place. Cutbacks to agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, and those concerning the Clean Water Act by the Trump administration are tough for me to understand.
Financial profits for industries don't have to include more environmental degradation if they wish to continue to make a profit. No hyperbole is needed to see where we are today and where we will be in a decade if we continue to ignore environmental risk; just read the article about the Greenland glaciers in the news today.
Sharon Hall
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.