The killing of George Floyd, the lack and lateness of arrests of the officers involved and the subsequent social uprisings bring notice to a system that was never designed for the protection of African Americans.
Racism is a poison in America. The one-too-many killings of African Americans by the hands of law enforcement have scraped the wound of a festering sore that is now oozing.
The systemic breakdown of unjust systems that stops the breathing of African Americans must be systematically removed brick by brick. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline, removing barriers from good jobs and being able to live in neighborhoods with clean air and clean water, health care and banning for-profit prisons that profit off the backs of African Americans are ways we can address and solve the many inequalities.
May the death of George Floyd not be in vain. Out of the ashes let there arise an awakening, a breaking of chains, a true freedom for African Americans, in this country which we were born, which we've fought for and which we love.
Adrienne Bell
Friendswood
