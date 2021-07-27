To our elected officials in Galveston: Please don't cut funds for the Rosenberg Library ("City asks library to forgo part of revenue windfall," The Daily News, July 20).
This library is a wonderful asset for our city. More than that, it's a resource for all our residents, of all ages and all walks of life. The services they provide to children — feeding them both literally and figuratively — are second to none. Likewise, the activities for teens and adults.
This incredible resource was an absolute lifeline during the pandemic, going above and beyond to serve everyone in this community. I cannot sing their praises loudly enough and want them to be able to continue to operate with excellence, imagination and a passion for what they offer to Galveston.
Please leave their funding parameters in place just as they are and they will continue to give back to us.
Nancy Wingstrom
Galveston
