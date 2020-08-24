In response to Patrick Temperilli’s commentary ("Confederate statue honoring a false history must go," The Daily News, Aug. 21): I’m surprised and appalled that a history teacher would spout such nonsense.
This statue and others like it remind us all of a time to look back on and reflect how we grew away from and became a stronger, more inclusive people and nation.
When my grandchildren ask me to explain, I’ll be happy to tell them Americans learned how not to act from these previous mistakes of judgment. History cannot be erased by removing a statue. As a history teacher he should know this.
Tom Russo
Texas City
