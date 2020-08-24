In response to Patrick Temperilli’s commentary ("Confederate statue honoring a false history must go," The Daily News, Aug. 21): I’m surprised and appalled that a history teacher would spout such nonsense.

This statue and others like it remind us all of a time to look back on and reflect how we grew away from and became a stronger, more inclusive people and nation.

When my grandchildren ask me to explain, I’ll be happy to tell them Americans learned how not to act from these previous mistakes of judgment. History cannot be erased by removing a statue. As a history teacher he should know this.

Tom Russo

Texas City

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription