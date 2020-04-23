In response to the bold headline ("More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in study," The Daily News/The Associated Press, April 22): The Daily News and the AP's slips are showing on anti-Trump policy, and when you read the article, you find the study was useless by their own report.
I expect more during this crisis. Become a newspaper again. Drop the political posturing and report news. Not flawed studies of high-risk patients who may or may not have had underlying conditions, very small sample groups — and for a whopping five days.
No wonder mainstream media gets a bad rap. They bring it on themselves.
Richard Armstrong
Texas City
Bravo Richard
You must have read a different story that I did. The AP story that I read described a study, the scope of the study, the limitations of the study, the conclusions of the study, and a link to the study. Considering all the hype from the president's supporters to move full speed ahead with dosing the population with this drug, I'd think they would be interested in any and every study, even a preliminary one. I can only imagine the letters expressing outrage if the study had reached the opposite conclusion, and the GCDN had chosen not to publish it.
I really wonder what some of the readers here believe the purpose of a free press is supposed to be. Правда?
Agreed, Mr. Jones. Speak of the devil, look what showed up! lol Some folk just can't stomach anything that is not congruent with the narrative that they have been spoon-fed by their FOX & Friends. Apparently, there is no way for some of these folk to understand, reconcile or, heaven help us, accept things that are contrary to their tutelage. It simply MUST be "fake news", it MUST be a "liberal bias", it's a left-wing CONSPIRACY!!!! They're coming for our GUNS! "Patriots Unite!" I oft wonder what it must be like to live a life where the boogie man shows up daily in the form of a new and varied threat to their elusive utopia. He must be a shape-shifter or something. [beam]
That sounds like the article described in the Letter, Bailey. Problem is in the misleading title, "More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in study". I find the trend to use eye catching titles with little substance in the article more common in Liberal rags. And this appeared as the headline on page 1 of Wednesday's paper. And our Liberal readers took the title as fact ignoring that the article said this was not a "rigorous study" and the 368 veterans came from different VA medical centers. A poorly researched article. But it was someone at the GCDN who selected this as the page 1 headline. A poor choice.
I can also say that there was no mention of the already abysmal health of the elderly male patients involved in this "study". I found the headline quite laughable really. The fact that the so called "newspaper" has to use evocative headlines to spin people up, just tells me that they are desperate to change the real story. All I can say is I am sure that the 39 patients who received hydroxychloroquine at The Resort, who never even had to be hospitalized are quite grateful that they had Dr. Robin Armstrong give it to them. Why, I mean really, Why do left leaning people want this to be a failure? They actually WANT a drug not to work so they can criticize President Trump. This behavior is really disgusting. I hope that if any of you get this virus, you are given the opportunity to have this drug should you want to.
