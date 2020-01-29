Recognizing both the presentation from the House managers' attempt to prosecute the president for obstructing Congress and abuse of power — and the ensuing defense arguments from the president's team that clearly sink the prosecutor's arguments — we are now forced to witness actions from congressmen and women that are directly interlaced with their own political ambitions.
This is the strongest argument for congress term limits, reduction of their compensation and limiting the perks to those people expected to represent the wishes of those who have hired them. Clearly a large representation of congress members are incredibly biased as to their individual missions, and those loyalties are not necessarily what the people represented want or care about.
The Democrat party has swung so far left, which has caused reaction from the Republicans. President Obama caused increased race division during his two terms, and the Democrats are adding an anti-American, anti-Constitution globalist twist during this administration.
I fear this divisiveness will lead to further government disruption, eventual civil unrest and ensuing chaos.
George Christie
Galveston
