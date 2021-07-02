Help me, did I miss something, or did President Joe Biden give his National Day of Prayer presentation without ever using the word “God?”
I've looked in the platform of the Democratic Party of Texas and couldn't find the word “God.” So, I reviewed the platform of the Democratic National Committee. The only place I found the word was a statement regarding “God given talents,” not God as the Lord.
Living in the middle of the Bible Belt, it should be easy to find the presence of the Lord. There are over 20 churches in my town, so the Lord should be well represented.
I ask my Democrat Christian friends, who warm the church pews on Sunday mornings, to explain this deletion of God and how they defend it? I ask them if their Democratic Party wishes to replace God or eliminate him from our society?
Donald Pollock
Texas City
(3) comments
Seriously? Another Texas City light bulb here. Go read the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, all of the Amendments. Then try and find someone who can explain it to you in terms you might can understand.
You might also query some of your Republican friends, assumably warming the pews of the same said church, if they believe standing in their garage makes them a car. Good luck, sport.
Stuart Couch provides a non-answer He's the GCDN forum's version of a dog chasing his own tail.
And Stuart, none of my Republican friends think standing in a garage makes them a car. But my Liberal Democrat friends they can identify as anything they want - even a car.
