The medical community is learning more about COVID-19 every day, and as we do, many doctors and hospitals are turning successfully to a treatment called convalescent plasma therapy.
As a pathologist, a physician specializing in laboratory medicine here in Galveston, I can attest that convalescent plasma has a long history as a relatively safe and effective treatment of other infectious diseases. By giving COVID-19 patients infusions of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, we are helping stricken patients actively fight the disease.
Donating plasma is also safe. I encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to learn more about eligibility and find the nearest blood donation center using this tool from the AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks.) The group also offers a website, www.aabb.org, to answer questions on the topic.
Each day, a growing number of patients are recovering from COVID-19, which in turn can grow the number of patients who can contribute to this beneficial therapy.
Dr. Abdul Abid
Galveston
