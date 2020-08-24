I’ve noticed that a worldwide pandemic is fair game in attempt to score political points. I’m not fond of politics, but I am a fan of facts, so I became curious after reading Harris "Shrub" Kempner’s commentary about the United States' poor performance concerning COVID-19 deaths ("The US is doing terrible job of controlling COVID-19," The Daily News, Aug. 20).
His conclusion was that our country’s score with COVID-19 is reason enough to elect a new president.
If the United States is doing worse than the global average, then other countries must be doing better. When I checked, the world average was one death for every 9,813 people. China, where COVID-19 began and with the largest population of any country in the world, had only one death per 305,653 people.
Is it believable that China is doing 31 times better than the world average, 161 times better than the United States and appreciably better than all countries of size?
Obviously, something is very wrong with China’s reporting. Bad data leads to wrong conclusions, yet I’m certain Shrub is better with numbers than I am. So, did he miss the obvious or attempt to use a global pandemic to score political points?
Regardless, I look forward to COVID-19 and this political season being over.
Larry Del Papa
Texas City
Thank goodness for copy and paste -
If you're going to compare national death statistics, go to the source. This is Johns-Hopkins analysis of COVID-19 deaths - https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality
You can sort on deaths per 100K, which is the number of COVID deaths per 100,000 persons in each country (it has nothing to do with world population).
Click on this heading to sort, and you can easily see where the US lies - 11th worst out of almost 200 countries. Sure, you can discount the data from some countries - China, for instance, but Germany? Denmark? France? Canada? Israel?
Facts are fact. Data is data. 11th worst is unacceptable for the smartest, richest, most technologically capable country on the planet. The difference in the results is national leadership. Ours is the 11th worst in the world.
