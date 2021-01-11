Brad Raffensperger should be hailed as a hero. It takes a lot courage to speak truth to power.
The Republican Party is eating itself from the inside out. The GOP should look to the leaders in Georgia as the model of what the party should be, not as the bad guys in this situation. The governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state in Georgia have done their jobs admirably.
On the other hand, our senator from Texas and many congressmen from our state are making asses of themselves on a public stage. They're an embarrassment to conservative values and to the state of Texas. They should be indicted and tried for treason, for this attempted coup.
As U.S. Rep. Chip Roy stated, if folks believe there was widespread election fraud, then no official who won during this election should be sworn in.
Craig Mason
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.