During my recent Galveston District 3 campaign, I had the opportunity to speak to many residents and business owners about their concerns for the district and for the wider community.
While I wasn't successful in that campaign, I’d like to tell you why I'm pleased to strongly support Frank Maceo in the Dec. 15 runoff race for that position.
We clearly are on the same page when it comes to rethinking business opportunities that can help make middle-class life a reality here. I like Maceo’s efforts to expand voter inclusion well before it became headlines in the news.
He has thoughtful proposals to make historic preservation more affordable, help first responders to become Galveston residents and to put city hall on notice that they're the tail the dog — we taxpayers — wags and not the other way around.
With deep roots in Galveston going back generations, Maceo is thinking both inside and outside District 3 boundaries as he should be, considering the district’s huge impact on the entire community. I encourage you to join me in a change of direction on Dec. 15 by electing Frank Maceo as our District 3 city council representative.
Wayne D. Holt
Galveston
I personally don’t think that Frank Maceo’s ideas on historical preservation are thoughtful - he seems to be conceptually relying on HOT funds, repeatedly saying that historical preservation is an allowed use of HOT funds. It is, but doing the research (you know, reading the entirety of relevant documents himself rather than just spouting hearsay) reveals that there is a catch.
Historical preservation using HOT funds is limited to a very small scope. Any use of HOT monies must be directed towards putting “heads in beds”, so the applicant for HOT monies must be able to display that they are a tourist draw. The USS Cavalla is a good example, and a recipient. The Grand is also a good example of an eligible entity. Naschke Field is not.
I exhort Mr. Maceo to do the research, as tedious as it may be.
I will be voting for David Collins because he does that hard and tedious work, unlike his predecessor and opponent, Frank Maceo.
