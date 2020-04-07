Instead of worrying about being exposed to the COVID-19 virus by airborne sources, consider what you're stepping in when in public places. That's where the virus ends up, on the floor. Someone coughs or sneezes and it's in the air for a brief period, then it's on the ground for 24 hours.
As a precaution you should either spray the bottom of your shoes when you get home or have a door mat that you can saturate with antibacterial spray. Make certain that when you take off your shoes that you use hand sanitizer before you touch anything in your house (including your face). Stay healthy, my friends.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
