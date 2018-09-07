The letter by Thomas Devane ("Despite all the facts, support for Trump lingers," The Daily News, Sept. 7) could have been written by me and some of my friends.

I say, “Amen” to his important message about the fact that “despite all the facts about Trump, support lingers.”

Thank you sir for your good letter. This topic is the subject of many political discussions between myself and my friends. I reiterate his point: “You, who support and empower him, will not be able to reconcile this with your conscience when he is finished.”

And I add, “Where is the leadership in the self-serving GOP at this time of national crisis?”

Maris Helfrich

Galveston

