President Trump has done everything correct about COVID-19.
Six months and 1,000 United States deaths faster than Obama/Biden did in 2009 about H1N1 (AKA swine flu).
We’ll never know how many lives of our elderly parents or grandparents he saved.
Even Democrat governors say he's designing the proper way for government to confront future pandemics. We all have a free defense against viral infections. Sunlight is a virus killer. Not a cure for infections — but a defense against infections.
Go fishing, sun bathe in your yard, do some yard work or go for walks in the sun.
Gary Miller
Texas City
