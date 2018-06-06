One amendment to the U.S. Constitution as impossible to ratify as repealing the Second Amendment would be one to elect U.S. presidents by popular vote.
Unlikely, two-thirds of the House or Senate would vote for it. No chance three-fourths of the states would ratify it. One provision would kill it. All 32 conservative red states would reject it if it did not require all voters prove citizenship to register. All 18 blue states would reject it if it required proof of citizenship to register.
Progressives must have non-citizen voters to win state elections. Conservatives don’t want them voting in any election.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(6) comments
That is nothing more than a propaganda lie that "progressives must have non-citizen voters" - such rubbish! This kind of propaganda should be called out as the divisive nonsense that it is whenever such a willfully ignorant claim as this is made.
Diane! Without their non citizen vote most of the big blue states would be conservative red states. The constitution permits each state to decide who can vote in state elections. Liberal states take advantage of it. It has no effect on the electoral college but lets liberals use non citizens to out vote their own legal citizens.
Gary, which states are you talking about? If it is California , this is California's law.
"All applicants for AB 60 licenses are required to visit a DMV office, or DMV Driver License Processing Center, and pass certain tests in order to complete the initial application — a process that does not allow them to register to vote.
“Undocumented Californians are not eligible to register to vote and [the] DMV has programming measures to prevent that from occurring,” Jessica Gonzalez, the California DMV spokeswoman, told us in an email. “One example is the technician is unable to enter information that would allow the undocumented customer to register. It is automatically greyed out and cannot be bypassed.”
The federal law does not prohibit non-citizens from voting in state or local elections, but no state has allowed non-citizens to vote in state elections since Arkansas became the last state to outlaw non-citizen voting in 1926
You may or may not be exactly right about all of the votes, Gary, although certainly right about some when one can register and vote at the same time, but there's no doubt who's advocating for law breakers and providing them benefits that are supposed to be for citizens and legal residents.
"Anybody First but America' ???
Not close enough....
I disagree with some of Gary's reasoning, but I agree with his conclusion: the Electoral College will stay in force, and the 2nd Amendment in place. No way to find enough votes to overturn either. And until somebody proposes clearly better alternatives, no reason to.
Yes.
It's a bit funny around the edges that anybody claiming to be 'for the little guy' would want to do away with the Electoral College.
Without it, a big chunck of this nation would become irrelevant, and have no say at all in the government.
Perhaps it's just another play on the old do as I say, not as I do thingy....
Nothing new on that....
