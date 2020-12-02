Concerning the article about the runoff city council election between Wes Chorn and Justin Hicks: Now that their platforms are abundantly clear, it's easy for me to make a decision concerning this city council slot ("Conservative creds, experience among issues in runoff," The Daily News, Nov. 27).
As a member of the city council, it's your charge to represent your entire community and not to just focus on those whose views coincide with yours. We just endured four years of divisive government in this country at the highest elected office, and we don't need to go down this same road at the municipal level.
I'm not sure what Constitution Hicks took an oath to defend, but the Constitution I took an oath to defend every time I reenlisted during my military career represented everyone regardless of political affiliations or leanings — not just those whose views coincide with my own narrow views.
Leadership isn't based solely on what positions you hold or have held, it's based as well on your willingness to work with everyone and to keep the city of League City flourishing and progressing as one of the finest cities in the state of Texas.
Chorn is by far the best choice for this city council position.
David Smith
League City
