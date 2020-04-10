Attention Galveston businesses, rotary clubs and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce: There's a bill on the floor of our federal house of representatives that will:
• Create millions of well-paying jobs all over the country.
• Put monthly payments into every American household for years without increasing the federal deficit.
• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
• Strengthen our energy independence when our fossil fuel industry is being badly hit by the Saudi-Russia oil price war.
The bill? The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763.
This bill levies a steadily rising fee on carbon at the source; at the mine, well or port (imported oil will pay the fee). The revenue produced will all be rebated to every American household monthly creating millions of well-paid jobs.
Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will help mitigate global warming and related climate changes. Weather disasters are costing $152.2 billion a year, up 197 percent in the last decade. We cannot stop this completely, but we can mitigate it. The bill would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 40 percent over time.
Contact Citizens’ Climate Lobby and host a speaker for further conversation and understanding; and contact your representatives in Washington for their support.
Mardi Mitchell
Galveston
