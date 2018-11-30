A big thank you from G. Lee Gallery to our sponsors and Brushes By the Beach Plein Air event participants. The event supports Artist Boat’s Eco-Art Adventures for Children.
This year’s event started out with brisk weather that soon turned into some of the coldest on record. Fortunately, the weather did turn sunny and warm. Nearly 30 artists from as far away as Florida, Georgia and across the state of Texas converged on the island to paint.
Artists chose to paint historic downtown, working shrimp boats, Galveston College’s lighthouse, neighborhood alleys and seawall views.
Liz Bonham, a recipient of the “Change the World Award” for using art to make a difference, served as juror for the event. James Armentor volunteered as her assistant.
Winners were: first place “A Day In The Life” by Peggy Kingsbury; second place “Four Boats” by Kelly McGuire; third place “Galveston Coffee Roasters” by Randall Cogburn; and honorable mentions to Jinsheng Song “Ship In The Morning” and Gail Greenoe “Shrimp Boat.”
Thank you to our sponsors, Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, Mayor Jim Yarbrough, Plein Air Magazine, National Society of Artists and many more. We can’t do it without you.
George Lee
Galveston
