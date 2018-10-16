On Sept. 9, the north end of the 52-year-old foundation of College of the Mainland’s administration building cracked during a hard downpour. Water spouted up through the cracks, ruining the carpet. Five days later, during another heavy downpour, that section of the foundation cratered and water gushed in and flooded the entire building, destroying carpet, Sheetrock and furniture.
Fifty-two years ago, in October of 1966, COM was approved and charged with serving all of mainland Galveston County, but was only allowed to collect taxes from Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Dickinson independent school districts — an unfunded mandate to be sure. But it’s the law nonetheless.
The college must be the community college for League City, Friendswood, Kemah, and other areas outside of its taxing district. And COM does so without spending a dime of taxpayers’ money. The Learning Center in League City is paid for by tuition. Additionally, COM adds millions to our local economies.
On Nov. 6, COM’s $162.5 million dollar bond will be up for election. College of the Mainland is the educational foundation for the economic future of mainland Galveston County. We cannot afford to let this foundation crater.
James R. Templer
League City
