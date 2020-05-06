I didn't know Galveston switched from social distancing to herd immunity strategy this weekend. There apparently was a shortage of masks for Houstonians as 10,000 came to the island without them.
Golf courses require one person to a cart, while 5-year-olds drive eight mask-less drunks around neighborhoods. Bars promise to not do body shots if allowed to reopen. Latest studies shows inebriated beach partiers able to spit farther than 6 feet.
Home schooling replaces reform schools as new deterrent. The Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program hits a snag as $350 billion goes to one company. Large celebration in hell as $1,200 stimulus checks go to deceased. Mayo Clinic requests vice president to not RSVP or even visit again. Yes; but I will be bleaching my mask (no, don't try this).
Why won’t these stubborn health professionals listen to televangelists, politicians, talking heads, and "Joe Blow" for testing, diagnosis, treatment and vaccine advice? Vinegar.
Nothing says thoughtful protester like full tactical gear, AR-15, Make America Great Again hat and no mask. Contact tracing is the new STD confession.
When this is over, will the deniers stay 6 feet apart?
Rick Christ
Galveston
