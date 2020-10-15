I guess I missed it? On the morning of Oct. 13, I read the online edition of The Daily News and couldn't find anything regarding the first day of the hearings for the nominated Supreme Court Justice.
Regardless of our personal opinions, I would've thought this topic would've been on the front page given the significance of the impact to the future of our country.
Perhaps The Daily News could provide some insight as to why this wasn't the lead news article, below the fold article or even buried in the middle of the edition? If in fact I missed it then please kindly point me to the article.
In the meantime while I'm still searching for the article, be safe and help those who are less fortunate.
Chris Tucker
Dickinson
Editor's note: A wire service article about the confirmation hearings appeared on page A10 of that edition. The front of the section was mostly devoted to local coverage about the beginning of early voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.