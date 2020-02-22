Regarding Roger Stone's amended sentencing: It's clear the only "lesson" that the president has learned from his impeachment is that he's above the law, much as the authoritarian dictators who he emulates are. Inserting himself and his co-conspirator Bill Barr into Stone's sentencing is tantamount to executive authority performing a judicial function.
And so, tea party cheerleaders, recall that the real tea party patriots, i.e., John and Sam Adams, wrote in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780: "In the government ... the executive shall never exercise the legislative and judicial powers ... ."
We're far from the democracy envisioned by the actual tea party participants. We've become, thanks to the current tea party crowd and their collaborating news services, a tin-pot dictatorship where those who see a personal financial advantage, or fear a political punishment, are kowtowing to their "Dear Leader" in hopes of favor, and will certainly never stand up for truth, justice or the American way.
John Allen
Galveston
(4) comments
We are in fact very far from the founders' vision of democracy - we're much more of a democracy than they ever envisioned. As for Trump, well - the founders did warn us.
Are we a Democracy? Do you forget the words, " and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands"?
Because a marketing gimmick written by a socialist in the 1890s counts as one of our founding documents?
America - as founded - was much less of a democracy than what we have now. The president and the senate were not elected by the people, but by the state legislatures. The founding fathers chose that scheme because they feared that an uneducated and gullible populace would someday elect a trash TV star / real estate developer.
I think you should know that. Is it too late for the parents of all the kids you taught to get their money back?
In a true Democracy, Bailey Jones and ever American citizen of age would be voting on every piece of legislation. We are a representative republic.
