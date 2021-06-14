Kudos to James Templer on his excellent critique of the Texas Grand Old Party leadership deciding that fealty to the disgraced twice impeached insurrectionist-in-chief is more important than supporting democracy ("For democracy's sake, Banana Republicans must go," The Daily News, June 12-13).
Democracy can die in two ways, quickly in a coup or declaring martial law, like Gen. Michael Flynn proposed, or slowly as when Adolf Hitler was elected, but then dismantled democracy in Germany following the Reichstag fire.
Luckily, the disgraced former president didn't follow Flynn's advice; instead he relied on a cabal of far-right militia members to overthrow the election. Luckily, the cabal was too small to be effective.
Due to the former president's continuing espousing of the "big lie," 70 percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from the former president, so the far-right militias have a huge pool to draw upon. We're on the precipice of a disaster, and the republic itself is at risk. And instead of defending democracy, the Texas GOP leadership is undermining democracy, going as far as proposing empowering partisan judges to overturn democratically elected candidates.
History is going to judge the GOP leadership very harshly. It's time we all stand up and support democracy, before we live in an authoritarian dictatorship.
Steven Sewell
Texas City
(1) comment
And the local Democrats keep digging the hole they're in even deeper.
